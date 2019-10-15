After revoking expulsion, Gandhi University orders inquiry

Mumbai: After the public outrage, Wardha-based Mahatma Gandhi Hindi International University (MGIU) has revoked expulsion of the six students who wrote letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students allege the MGIU administration is now resorting to different tactics to victimise the students. MGIU officials have instituted an inquiry into this whole episode which has made the students apprehensive fearing expulsion.

The six students were expelled on October 9, after the varsity officials accused them of violating the code of conduct, which has been enforced for the polls to be held on October 21. The officials said the students were interefering with the judicial process.

This order was issued by the acting registrar, Dr Rasjeshwar Singh. However, later the MGAHV Registrar, Kadar Nawaj Khan, in a written order on Sunday, revoked the expulsion of these students, stating “technical anomalies”.

The students whose expulsion was revoked are Chandan Saroj, Neeraj Kumar, Rajesh Yadav Sarthi, Rajnish Ambedkar, Pankaj Wela and Vaibhav Pimpalkar.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr Rajneesh Shukla held a meeting on Sunday with all departmental heads and decided to inquire into this episode.

“The inquiry committee will ascertain the reasons for these developments and the members will identify the students who participated in this event, to hear the side of these students. The committee will be represented by Teachers and officers of all categories,” the University press release stated.

The word ‘identification’ has put the students on the edge as they fear harassment. “We are opposed to such an inquiry. These tactics by the University administration are basically wanting to put pressure on us. It is a form of harassment.

The University has revoked our expulsion only under political pressure as there is election. This inquiry committee is only a farce to finally expel us,” Chandan Saraoj, a student who was expelled informed the FPJ.