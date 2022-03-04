After Rashmi Shukla gets relief in phone tapping case, Congress leader Sachin Sawant questions Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik's arrest

After Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla got relief from the arrest in a phone tapping case, Congress leader Sachin Sawant has questioned Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik's arrest.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant wrote, "What a Coincidence!🤔Parambir Singh, Arnab Goswami, Sameer Wankhede, now Rashmi Shukla all got relief from arrest. While Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are behind bars."

The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained the Pune police from taking any coercive action against Shukla till March 25.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Nitin Borkar said that Shukla deserved to be granted protection from arrest in the case until further orders, since prima facie it appeared that she had been "singled out" in the FIR.

It took note of Shukla's counsel and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani's argument that though the alleged incident of illegal phone tapping had taken place over three years ago, the Pune police's FIR was registered only on February 25 this year.

Shukla was posted as Pune police commissioner between March 2016 and July 2018.

Shukla is currently on central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Central Reserve Police Force) at Hyderabad.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:07 PM IST