After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who is a blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not only outsmarted stalwarts from the Maha Vikas Aghadi including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Balasaheb Thorat but tightened his grip over BJP in Maharashtra with the victory of three party nominees in the keenly fought election to the six seats of Rajya Sabha. He became the Man of the Match as his rivals miserably failed against his powerful knock.

Fadnavis converted odds into even and exploited to the fullest internal contradictions and growing tension among MVA partners, independents and smaller parties to mobilize necessary votes for the victory of party’s third nominee Dhananjay Mahadik.

Fadnavis, who like his mentor PM Modi is a 24x7 politician, crafted the party's winning strategy and worked on it by taking senior leaders and legislators into confidence. Despite being infected by COVID-19 for the second time, Fadnavis fine-tuned the strategy by participating in online meetings and by assigning responsibilities to his trusted few.

Despite lack of necessary numbers, it was Fadnavis who prepared the party for an historic win in the Rajya Sabha election by using political acumen, military-like precision planning and exploiting his links with smaller parties and independents realizing that they will help BJP win the third nominee. With its 106 legislators and support of 7 independents and smaller parties, the party got support from MNS in addition to at least nine independents and legislators of smaller parties who were in the MVA camp.

Confident since day one to shore up necessary numbers, Fadnavis refused MVA’s proposal for withdrawal of BJP’s third nominee for an unopposed RS election. He also turned down MVA’s proposal of BJP contesting five seats in the upcoming state council election. His reaction after the victory was self-explanatory: ‘’Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra."

Even though Fadnavis, who has yet to digest the loss of power after the 2019 elections, especially after alliance between BJP and Ajit Pawar could not work, swiftly entered into the role of leader of opposition and continued his tirade against the three-party alliance government.

Despite ridicule and sarcasm from the estranged ally Shiv Sena, Fadnavis focused on keeping the party’s flock together and consolidating his position as a doer and kingmaker. Be it Anil Deshmukh episode or Nawab Malik’s alleged links with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, Fadnavis was at the forefront of exposing MVA and its contradictions. Although BJP lost the Kolhapur and Deglur byelection, he did not leave any opportunity to corner MVA.

As he said, BJP’s victory run has begun and it will be continued in the coming state council elections on June 20 as well as in the ensuing civic and local body elections including BMC and later in Lok Sabha and assembly. Fadnavis is all set to work on new permutations and combinations for keeping BJP ahead of rivals and ultimately regain power in Maharashtra.