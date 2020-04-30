After one fatality, BEST conducts safety drive to protect its staff

With 16 of its frontline staff down with coronavirus, one fatality and more than 250 in quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has finally put in place some protective measures for the safety of the rest of its employees.

BEST has been providing transportation to essential service providers since the nationwide lockdown in place from March 25. In the line of duty, however, there has been a steep rise in the number of staff who have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a circular by the medical department of the undertaking, the central air conditioning system has been disabled in most departments. Employees suffering from asthma or with a medical history of heart and kidney disease, have also been asked to stay home.

"At present, BEST is the only lifeline of the city. We need to ensure every employee is safe, which is why we are taking proactive measures," said the BEST chief medical officer, Dr Anil Kumar Singhal.

"We have been aggressively tracing contacts of those who have tested positive and are quarantining them at the earliest, to prevent further spread of the virus," Dr Singhal informed.

More than 7,500 employees have been examined so far and fitness tests of more than 250 employees have been conducted by the BEST medical team, said Dr Singhal.

Medical officers are also holding lectures and demonstrations for employees at various depots, with 400 lectures having been undertaken so far

"Medical officers are conducting lectures to spread awareness among the staffers. Employees who were on leave are required to undergo fitness tests, only after which they are allowed to resume duty," said Dr Singhal.

For sanitisation, the BEST is using a special, fifth-generation quarternary ammonium compound to disinfect buses. The disinfectant is sprayed inside buses every night and allowed to stand, so that a protective layer is formed. The effect of this treatment lasts for 24 hours and in this period, germs released by a person sneezing or coughing cannot survive, BEST authorities claim.

"BEST buses are being used to carry patients as well as medical staff from containment zones. Thus, using this disinfectant is a safe measure and the BEST is the first and only public organisation in India to procure and use this special disinfectant," the doctor said.

Apart from this, plastic curtains have now been hung around the driver's seat, to keep them safe from infection.