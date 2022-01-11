After Mumbai recorded season's coldest morning, minimum temperature shows slight increase

A day after Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature in the season- 13.2°C, on Monday, the IMD recorded a slight rise in mercury levels today, with the Colaba observatory recording a minimum temperature of 17.5°C while the Santa Cruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6°C.
Also, the lowest maximum temperature in a decade was recorded on Monday - 25.1° Celsius.
According to reports, the temperatures are likely to increase from henceforth.
Area/ station-wise temperatures in Mumbai (in degrees Celsius)
Dombivli: 13.2
Panvel: 13.3
Palghar & Matheran: 13.4
Diva: 14.5
Dahanu: 14.9
Mira Road: 15.5
Santacruz IMD: 15.6
Chembur and Colaba AWS: 16.5
Matunga: 16.7
CSTM:17
Kurla:17.1
Bandra:17.4
Vikhroli:17.5
Byculla:17.6
Seawoods:17.9
(Source: IMD, Vagaries of Weather,Skymet)
