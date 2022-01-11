After Mumbai recorded season's coldest morning, minimum temperature shows slight increase

A day after Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature in the season- 13.2°C, on Monday, the IMD recorded a slight rise in mercury levels today, with the Colaba observatory recording a minimum temperature of 17.5°C while the Santa Cruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6°C.

Also, the lowest maximum temperature in a decade was recorded on Monday - 25.1° Celsius.

According to reports, the temperatures are likely to increase from henceforth.

Area/ station-wise temperatures in Mumbai (in degrees Celsius)

Dombivli: 13.2

Panvel: 13.3

Palghar & Matheran: 13.4

Diva: 14.5

Dahanu: 14.9

Mira Road: 15.5

Santacruz IMD: 15.6

Chembur and Colaba AWS: 16.5

Matunga: 16.7

CSTM:17

Kurla:17.1

Bandra:17.4

Vikhroli:17.5

Byculla:17.6

Seawoods:17.9

(Source: IMD, Vagaries of Weather,Skymet)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:44 PM IST