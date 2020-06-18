After meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress says 'all is well' in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: In a complete u-turn, the Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said there was no resentment within the party for lack of sufficient share in Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s functioning and decision making. Instead, Thorat, who was accompanied by Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, after meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here said the party was never neglected in the decision making but was in favour of getting its due while running an alliance government.

A visibly relaxed Thorat clarified that all is well in the MVA government and it will complete five year term. Congress ministers led by Thorat a fortnight ago had met and expressed serious displeasure over the party’s neglect in the decision making citing dominance of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

However, Thorat said the MVA alliance is on a strong footing. ‘’It was a fruitful meeting. Congress wanted that there should be unanimity in decision making by giving the party due consideration. CM responded positively and we are happy,’’ he noted. He further stated that there was no personal issue or any demand on today’s agenda.

Thorat said today’s discussion was dominated by administrative issues as they largely discussed functioning of various departments and what best can be done for the common man. ‘’The state government will have to provide assistance in cash to the poor and middle class who are reeling under the financial stress due to lockdown. So the common man will continue to be at the centre stage for the MVA government,’’ he noted.

Further, the Congress ministers pressed for increasing the financial aid to the Cyclone Nisarga ravaged districts.

On sharing of legislative council seats to be filled from the Governor’s quota, Thorat said the agreement has been reached for equal sharing among three ruling partners at the time of government formation in November last year. Of the 12 seats, Shiv Sena may get 5, NCP 4 while only three seats to Congress. However, Congress wants four each should be shared among three parties.

Thorat’s turnaround was obvious that the Congress party with 44 legislators is a junior partner in the state government. Most of the party legislators especially the young ones are of the view that they must fully take advantage of the power to revive Congress and regain its hold in the state.

A large number of them want the party veterans should not simply devote themselves in clearance of various files and proposals but travel extensively to reach out to the traditional party supporters and lure them back to the party fold.