After Maharashtra prohibits inter-district travel, Railways to provide full refund for cancelled tickets for trains scheduled to run from June 1

The Indian Railways on Thursday informed that it would provide full refund for cancelled tickets for passenger trains scheduled to run from June 1 within the state of Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra government has informed Railways that inter-district travel is prohibited within the state of Maharashtra. It is therefore desired that tickets of all the passengers whose originating as well as terminating stations fall within the state of Maharashtra be cancelled and full refund be given without deduction of any cancellation/clerkage charges etc," read a message from the Railway Board.

"Due to restrictions imposed by Maharashtra government for travel within the state of Maharashtra by train, your ticket has been cancelled and full refund shall be given," it further read.

It also said that till further notice, intra-state bookings within Maharashtra should not be permitted.