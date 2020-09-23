After Kangana’s sob story, Bombay HC to hear Raut’s version

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the BMC if it has carried out any sort of demolition on the alleged illegal constructions at the bungalow of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The HC has also allowed actress Kangana Ranaut to make Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as a respondent to her petition challenging the BMC action to demolish her bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla told Kangana if she wants to press for the "malice" on part of the BMC in its action, then it (court) will have to hear Raut too.

The bench said, "If you (Kangana) claim and plead the malice then we will have to hear Raut and know his side of the story."

This comes after Kangana through senior counsel Birendra Saraf submitted a DVD of an interview of Raut to a news channel, wherein, he has allegedly abused the actress. To further buttress her case, the actress has annexed the cuttings of Sena mouthpiece Saamna, which applauded the BMC action and had reportedly given a headline - Ukhad Diya."

The bench has also allowed her to make the ward officer of H ward (Bandra) as another respondent so that he too could clarify his own stand and respond to the allegations she has made against him, in her plea.

During the course of the hearing, the judges while referring to Kangana's plea asked the civic body, which was represented through senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, if it had taken any action against Malhotra's bungalow. "There is a claim that similar notices were issued on the same day to some third party. We would want to know if the BMC has taken any action of demolition against their structure?" Justice Kathawalla said while posting the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.