After Go Corona Go: 5 Ramdas Athawale poems to shoo away your lockdown blues

Coronavirus fear has gripped the entire nation, but amid this tension Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has given us moments to smile.

In 'lockdown' -- with the rest of the country as the COVID-19 pandemic rages wild outside -- Ramdas Athawale has chosen to divide the extra time between his ministerial responsibilities, his family and, of course, his poems.

After giving a rocking new medical anthem to the country, 'Go, Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale has penned a couple of more poems. As if the chant wasn’t giving us all enough hysteria, Athawale has now decided to write poems on coronavirus.

Here are some of his gems which will bring a smile to your face:

1. Athawale appealed to the citizens to remain indoors by citing a poem, 'Don't take advice from Rome, stay at home' followed by his popular 'go Corona go' chant.