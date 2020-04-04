After Go Corona Go: 5 Ramdas Athawale poems to shoo away your lockdown blues

Coronavirus fear has gripped the entire nation, but amid this tension Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has given us moments to smile.
In 'lockdown' -- with the rest of the country as the COVID-19 pandemic rages wild outside -- Ramdas Athawale has chosen to divide the extra time between his ministerial responsibilities, his family and, of course, his poems.
After giving a rocking new medical anthem to the country, 'Go, Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale has penned a couple of more poems. As if the chant wasn’t giving us all enough hysteria, Athawale has now decided to write poems on coronavirus.
Here are some of his gems which will bring a smile to your face:
1. Athawale appealed to the citizens to remain indoors by citing a poem, 'Don't take advice from Rome, stay at home' followed by his popular 'go Corona go' chant.
2. The Union Minister for Social Justice also penned down a poem in which he urged people to stay at home and clean their houses. "Koi na nikle road par, main binti karta hoon haath jodkar. Ghar mein rahkar saaf rakho apna ghar, Fir corona se naho hoga hume darr."
3. He also recited a poem on how lockdown is helping India fight coronavirus. "Saare duniya mein corona ko daraya hai, par lockdown ne Bharat ko bachaya hai. Yaha naach raha hai corona, lekin tum usse mein mat harona, corona ko mat darrona, corona ko jaldhi marona."
4. Speaking about how his ‘Go Corona Go’ chant helped India, he later wrote a poem justifying his chant. "Corona Go yeh maine diya tha naara, issliye jaag gaya tha Bharat saara. Corona kaise chamak raha hai jaise taara, ek din hum baja denge uske baara."
5. He also penned a poem saying he knows corona will ‘go’ from India soon. "Mujhe nahi maloom tha ke corona yahan tak aayega, lekni mujhe maloom hai ki corona yahan se jaldi chala jayega, lockdown hi corona ko marega. Hum ghar mein rahenge toh corona humse haarega."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)