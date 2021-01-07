After facing corruption allegations in BMC, Shiv Sena hits out at Congress

After facing allegations of corruption from the opposition parties in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the past one week, Shiv Sena retaliated on Thursday by taking a dig against its Maha Vikas Aghadi ally and opposition party in the house Congress.

Yashwant Jadhav, BMC standing committee chairman and senior Shiv Sena corporator stated that Congress is making statements without having adequate information on the matter. On Wednesday, Prabhakar Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) group leader in BMC, had written to the municipal secretary, demanding immediate suspension of the special powers being given to the senior civic officials. Ravi Raja, leader of party (LoP) in BMC also demanded the same.

"The pandemic is not over yet and the municipal body needs to have funds in order to carry out operations smoothly. It appears that both Congress and BJP are linked with each other as they together are making baseless statements," said Jadhav on Thursday.

Earlier, on Thursday, Raja had also alleged Shiv Sena for cornering the corporators of his party in the house stating that the civic administration had handed out a letter of suspension to its corporators as they had not attended the council meeting held earlier at BMC.

"We have handed letters to the corporators of all parties, including Shiv Sena, who were absent last day and those were not letters of suspension. Raja should have read it once before making his statements," Jadhav added.