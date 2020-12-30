After Centre's COVID-19 guidelines, Maharashtra govt extends lockdown restrictions till January 31

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till January 5.

On Monday, the state government urged people to refrain from venturing out of their homes to usher in the New Year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state government appealed to people to "welcome the New Year in a simple way in their homes" and "avoid visiting seashores, gardens, roads even though there will be no day curfew on December 31".

It specifically said children below the age of 10 and people above 60 should not go out of their homes for New Year festivities in view of the pandemic. The A circular issued by the state government asked people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks when stepping out of their homes.