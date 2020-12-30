After Centre's COVID-19 guidelines, Maharashtra govt extends lockdown restrictions till January 31

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, and caution till 31 January, 2021.
"The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of The Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till 31st January, 2021," a circular issued by state government read.
The circular further said that the activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued, it added. "The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 31st January, 2021," the circular said.
The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till January 5.
On Monday, the state government urged people to refrain from venturing out of their homes to usher in the New Year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state government appealed to people to "welcome the New Year in a simple way in their homes" and "avoid visiting seashores, gardens, roads even though there will be no day curfew on December 31".
It specifically said children below the age of 10 and people above 60 should not go out of their homes for New Year festivities in view of the pandemic. The A circular issued by the state government asked people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks when stepping out of their homes.
