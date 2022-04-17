After asking employees to avoid 'anti-govt' posts on social media, TIFR says wording of its notice led to 'misinterpretation'

Days after the city-based Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) issued a notice to its employees, asking them to refrain from making anti-government statements on social media, the institute on Saturday said the wording of its notice was such that it created a "great deal of misinterpretation".

TIFR, an autonomous institution under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), also said that making public criticism against the institution or the government has always required prior permission.

It added that the rules mentioned in its notice already existed and the fresh communication was meant only to clarify that they are applied to social media as well as electronic media, such as TV, and print media.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:08 AM IST