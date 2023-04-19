After 14 die due to heatstroke at Kharghar event, Maharashtra govt says no meet to be held between 12pm-5pm | PTI

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday, while talking to the reporters, said that the government has decided that no event will be held between 12 pm to 5 pm across state until the weather improves.

The decision came after 14 attendees at Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony died due to heatstroke.

Lodha, talking to reporters, said that deaths of the 14 persons is a tragic incident and that they had not anticipated it. He said that to ensure such incidents are not repeated, the state government has taken a decision that no event be held in afternoons.

Kharghar tragedy

On April 16, the state government had organised Maharashtra Bhushan Award in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. The event which was held on Sunday afternoon was attended by nearly 20 lakh people.

However, the event has been in talks for all the wrong reasons as 14 Sri members, followers of the recipient, died after suffering heatstroke. Many slammed the government for the deaths. Demands have been made to charge the organisers to be booked with charges for murder not culpable homicide.