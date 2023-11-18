Afghan National Travelling With Fake Indian Passport Arrested From Mumbai Airport

Afghan National Faces Legal Action for Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Passport | Representational Image/Wikimedia Commons

An Afghan individual is facing legal action for concealing his true nationality and obtaining a passport through fraudulent means, falsely claiming to be an Indian citizen. The accused, identified as Hidayat Ahmed Ullah Khan, purportedly traveled to Dubai and returned to Mumbai.

According to the FIR, on November 16, at 2 AM, Khan landed at Mumbai International Airport via flight 6E-1456. He presented his Indian passport and boarding ticket to the immigration counter for verification. The passport was Indian with an Afghan visa. He could not provide a satisfactory response when the immigration officer asked why he went to Dubai and raised suspicions due to his Afghan linguistic traits. The officer grew suspicious and handed him over to the wing incharge for further investigation.

The wing incharge initiated the inquiry, uncovering Khan's Afghan nationality. He could not provide an Aadhar card, birth certificate, or leaving certificate when the officer asked for these documents. Additionally, he could not explain which documents he used to create his fake Indian passport.

Subsequently, the officer checked the unique case file record, revealing that in 2016, with his father Mohammad Karim, he entered India on the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees certificate. He obtained his passport from Guwahati in 2022.

The case was filed under sections 14(a) (the penalty for entry in restricted areas) and 14(b) (the penalty for using a forged passport) of the Foreign Citizen Act, along with sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 12 (forged passport) of the Passport Act. The Sahar police arrested him, and he has been released on bail.