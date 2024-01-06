 Aerial Display By Indian Air Force To Cause Temporary Closure Of Mumbai's Airspace From January 11-14
Aerial Display By Indian Air Force To Cause Temporary Closure Of Mumbai's Airspace From January 11-14

Passengers are strongly advised to verify their flight timings before heading to the airport.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai's airspace is set to be temporarily closed from 1200 to 1300 hrs on January 11, 12, 13, and 14 due to the Indian Air Force's scheduled aerial display at Marine Drive. This closure is anticipated to impact the flight schedules at Mumbai International Airport, as indicated by a spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Saturday. Passengers are strongly advised to verify their flight timings before heading to the airport.

