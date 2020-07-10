AEML offers bill payment in EMIs without interest

The Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) is providing EMI option without interest for all its customers to alleviate their current billing concerns.

According to AEML, consumers can now pay their bills in three interest-free installments. However, this facility can be availed by the consumers choosing the EMI payment option within the due date.

As per MERC’s guidelines, the EMI facility at 9 per cent interest rate is available to all those who have received electricity bills more than double their average amount.

AEML CEO Kandarp Patel said, "To support our esteemed consumers in the prevailing pandemic circumstances, we are happy to announce three interest-free installments to all our consumers paying their bills within the due date. Also, the recent tariff reduction of about 18 per cent announced by MERC effective from April 1 has yielded significant relief to the consumers; the bills could have caused more concern."

Reportedly, consumers of different discom users, including Bollywood celebrities like Arshad Warsi and Tapsee Pannu, criticised the power company Adani over hefty power bills.

Meanwhile, AEML announced a long term solution to meter reading. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has also given them a go ahead for installing seven lakh automatic meters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which would be rolled out in due course.

Currently, AEML serves over three million consumers spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai and its suburbs meeting close to 2,000 MW of power demand, which is among the highest in the country.