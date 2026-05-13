Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Eight Months On, Family Alleges Police Inaction As Prime Accused Remains Absconding

Family members of activist advocate Sarita Khanchandani demand immediate action in the alleged abetment to suicide case in Ulhasnagar | File Photo

Thane, May 13: Eight months after environmental advocate Sarita Khanchandani allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a residential building in Ulhasnagar, her family has alleged laxity in the police investigation, claiming that the prime accused in the case continues to evade arrest despite having no interim protection from the trial court.

The deceased advocate’s husband, Purushottam Khanchandani, has written at least nine emails to several police officials, primarily to the Vitthalwadi Police Station, and further to the Commissioner of Police, Thane City, the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, and the Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range, demanding the immediate arrest of the prime accused, Jiya Pradeep Goplani.

According to the family, despite repeated representations and the passage of several months since the FIR was registered on September 4, 2025, the accused has neither been arrested nor joined the investigation.

Family alleges serious lapses in investigation

The matter is currently pending before the Kalyan Sessions Court, where Goplani had filed an anticipatory bail application in March 2026. However, the complainant’s family alleged that while replies opposing the bail plea have already been submitted, the court has neither heard substantive arguments nor granted any interim protection to the accused. The matter has now been adjourned to June 12.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Advocate Purushottam Khanchandani alleged serious lapses in the investigation.

“We have addressed nine emails to the police department seeking the arrest of the prime accused, but we fail to understand why it is so difficult for the police to trace Jiya’s location. The investigating report submitted by the Vitthalwadi police before the court contains no substantial details beyond what is already mentioned in the FIR,” he said.

He further questioned why the accused had allegedly failed to cooperate with investigators despite not receiving any judicial protection.

“Despite the fact that no interim relief has been granted by any court, the police have failed to bring the accused for investigation. She has also not appeared before the court to pursue her bail plea. If she is innocent, why is she trying to evade the investigation?” he asked.

Emails highlight concerns over non-arrest

In one of the emails sent to the police department under the subject line, “Immediate Arrest of Accused - Jiya Pradeep Goplani in light of non grant of ANY interim relief by Hon’ble Sessions Court, Kalyan,” Khanchandani alleged that searches conducted by the police at various locations linked to the accused — including residences of relatives in Nashik and Gujarat — had failed to locate her.

The letter also claimed that the accused’s mobile phone remained unreachable and her social media accounts inactive. According to the complainant, the accused has neither appeared before the investigating officer nor submitted any documents in connection with the probe.

“The non-arrest is worrisome and highlights laxity in investigation,” the letter alleges, further claiming that the accused may be receiving assistance from co-accused persons or their associates in evading arrest.

Khanchandani also alleged that despite numerous written communications and oral follow-ups, not a single email sent by the family has received a response from the police department.

“Police are deliberately and intentionally not arresting the accused, showing a lack of seriousness in a case involving a whistleblower and activist who selflessly dedicated her entire life to the betterment of society,” he alleged.

Five accused named in suicide case

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani, known locally for her environmental activism and legal interventions in civic and environmental matters, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from Roma Apartment in Ulhasnagar in August 2025.

The FIR names five accused persons, including local politician Dhananjay Borade, Ulhas Falke, Shivani Falke, advocate Raj Chandwani, and Jiya Pradeep Goplani. The complainant has alleged that the accused persons mentally harassed Sarita Khanchandani and drove her to take the extreme step.

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The Vitthalwadi police had earlier informed the court that a suicide note allegedly written by the deceased was recovered during the investigation, in which all five accused persons were allegedly named as being responsible for her death.

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