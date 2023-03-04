Adults given pediatric HIV drugs due to shortage at centres in Maharashtra | Representational image

Several ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) centres in India, including Maharashtra, have been forced to dispense pediatric formulations of anti-HIV medications to adult patients due to a shortage of certain drugs.

The shortage of the drug combination Abacavir Lamivudine (AL), given as an alternative first-line drug, has been ongoing since February, causing adult patients in several parts of the country to consume five pills per day instead of one to attain the necessary dosage. The shortage has hit the northeast states more acutely, with even pediatric formulations being in short supply. In children, AL is given as the first line of treatment.

To ensure adult patients do not miss out on treatment, the Maharashtra State Aids Control Society (MSACS) decided to give excess pediatric formulations of AL to adults. However, patients have to consume five pills per day, and the shortage of one drug or the other is invariably a problem, according to Vijay Nayar, a member of the NGO Udaan. Patients are often also on other medication for other opportunistic infections, further complicating their treatment.

The shortages of anti-HIV medications are not limited to AL. Recently, shortages of Atazanavir/ritonavir (ATV/r) have also been reported, and the drug combination is being replaced with the new medicine dolutegravir. The National Aids Control Organization (NACO) centrally procures all HIV drugs, which are distributed to states that send them to districts. MSACS officials have assured that the supplier has sent the drug to the warehouse and will be distributed by Monday.

The shortage of HIV medications is not new in India, where drug stockouts have become common due to delays in the procurement process. While MSACS had excess stocks of pediatric formulations of AL, the north-eastern states have also been struggling with drug shortages. The situation highlights the need for better coordination and planning in the procurement and distribution of life-saving medications to avoid interruptions in treatment for people living with HIV.

