Admissions for 10 new BMC CBSE schools from Feb 25

Mumbai: Admission process for 10 new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will be started via online mode by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department from February 25, 2021. The BMC has allotted a budget of Rs 2 crore for the purpose of starting new CBSE schools for the academic year 2021-22.

These 10 schools will be started at Bhavani Shankar Road, Dadar (West) area of G-North ward, Kane Nagar Municipal School of F-North ward area, Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School of K-West ward, new building at Tunga Village of L ward, Raja Vadi Municipal School of N ward, Aziz Garden Municipal School of M East 2, Chikkuwadi of Borivali west of R Central ward, Jana Kalyan of P-North ward, Mitha Nagar School of Mulund of T ward and Hariyali Village of Vikhroli East of S ward.

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, "We have identified these 10 locations for starting new CBSE affiliated schools. The admission process for these schools will be started via online process from February 25. Parents who wish to seek admissions for their children can apply online."

These schools will consist of 40 students per class from Kindergarten (junior and senior KG) to Grade 6 for the academic year 2021-22. Also, the BMC has allotted an amount of Rs 2 crore for this project in its annual education budget.

Palkar added, "We identified 10 locations across Mumbai where MCGM run CBSE board schools could be made operational. Out of these 10 CBSE schools, two schools are located within city limits, three in western suburbs and five in eastern suburbs."