Administrator Praful Patel hoists flag on 75th Independence Day

Administrator of Union Territories Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep Praful Patel hoisted the flag on 75th Independence Day at Moti Daman Light House Ground this morning. After this, the police personnel did a salute parade. Honourable Administrator Praful Patel addressed and wished the people of the state on 75th Independence Day and saluted the freedom fighters. On this occasion, Administrator Praful Patel honoured the winners of various competitions organized during the Amrit Mahotsav by giving them prizes. At the end of the program, Honourable Administrator Praful Patel, Daman-Diu MP Lalubhai Patel, Daman Collector Dr. Rakesh Minhas, DIGP Vikramjit Singh blew colorful balloons in the air. Before this, the Administrator also met freedom fighters and senior citizens. During the program, Honourable Administrator Praful Patel launched three websites. political leaders, public representatives and school children were present in this program.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:54 AM IST