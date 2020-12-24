Adjust with Shiv Sena at ground level: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to NCP workers

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asked NCP workers to 'adjust' with its ruling partner Shiv Sena at the ground level, reported Maharashtra Times.

Ajit Pawar asked NCP cadre to do so considering the future prospects of his party with Shiv Sena. Apart from Ajit Pawar, several other NCP leaders also directed workers to do the same to ensure that the alliance remains intact.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the second major constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also includes the Congress.

At a meeting held in south Mumbai earlier in the day, senior NCP leaders also discussed the "ground-level situation" with the party leaders who had lost the last year's Assembly elections, a party leader said.

"The NCP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena now. Party president Sharad Pawar had earlier talked about ensuring the alliance remains intact. So, the party workers were asked to adjust with the Shiv Sena at the ground-level," the leader said.

"Some of the candidates of the NCP had lost the (Assembly) elections (in 2019) against Shiv Sena nominees. The Sena is now an ally of the NCP. So, the meeting was held to discuss the ground-level situation with the defeated candidates," the party leader said.

Of the total 288 seats, the NCP had contested from 121 constituencies in the 2019 Assembly polls and won 54.

The Sena, which had fought the elections along with the BJP, later fell out with that party following differences over sharing the post of the chief minister.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party then joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form a government in November last year.

(With inputs from PTI)