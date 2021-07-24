Additional teams of Army, NDRF deployed in flood-hit Kolhapur district

Mumbai: Even though the rain intensity in flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra reduced on Saturday afternoon, leading to a slight fall in the water level of the Panchganga River, additional teams of Army and NDRF have been deployed to assist the rescue and relief operations. The first unit of 65 personnel has already reached and they have been sent to Shirol tehsil.

At 55.2 feet, the Panchganga river is still flowing way above the danger mark, which is 43 feet. The water level of the Panchganga river was recorded at 55.2 feet at the Rajaram weir on Saturday noon. It had reached 56 feet at 6 AM, officials said. Notably, during the 2019 floods in Kolhapur, the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir had reached 55 feet.

Minister of state for home and the Kolhapur district guardian minister Satej Patil confirmed that additional teams of Army and NDRF have reached Kolhapur and the rescue operation was in full swing.

“Three additional teams of NDRF and one unit of Army have reached Kolhapur for the rescue operation. This has taken the number of NDRF teams deployed in the district to seven. Some of the NDRF deployments will be diverted to Sangli as well. As per our request, one unit of the Army has already been deployed and it has been stationed at Shirol, where the rainfall is expected to affect more,” he added.

‘’Though the water level in the district has started receding, it will take 2 to 3 days for the situation to come to normal and the administration is taking every step to ensure the safety of the people. The discharge of the water from Almatti dam in Karnataka has been substantially increased. This had helped in improvement in the flooding situation,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister and the Sangli district guardian minister Jayant Patil said the rains have now subsided. However, the water has not drained yet. ‘’More than 600 people have been shifted to safer places with the help of boats provided to the gram panchayat through the district planning committee last year. Although the drainage of water in this area is slow, the administration and the citizens are working together to make the life of the people smoother,’’ he noted.