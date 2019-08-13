Adani overcharges Kandivali residents by 10 times for power

People are yet again complaining about inflated electricity bills. Residents of Kandivali are now complaining about inflated electricity bills which their power supplier Adani Electricity has sent them for June.

This is not the first time that citizens, particularly in the suburbs have felt a jolt of the rising electricity bills. According to the DNA, most of the hefty bills have been issued to power users in Mahavir Nagar, Renuka Nagar and Dahanukar Wadi in Kandivali West and some areas in Goregaon East. Nitesh Shah, a resident of Ratnakar Cooperative Society in Dahanukar Wadi told the leading daily, "I got a bill of Rs 1,700 for the month of May. It went up to Rs 15,490 for June. I didn't believe it, but I still paid it because I feared they'd snap my electricity."

Dhavan Shah from Mahavir Nagar related a similar story: "In May, my bill was Rs 800 bill but in June it was Rs 4,000. I have complained about this to the corporator and Adani's Dindoshi head office," Shah told the leading daily.

Local BJP corporator Pratibha Girkar has now has complained to Adani Electricity against the inflated electricity bills. Corporator Girkar told DNA, "I have given a written complaint at Adani's Dindoshi branch about the increase in the number of units that they have charged us for. Business head Kapil Sharma has received the complaints but has not acted on them. It is only due to fear of disconnection that the residents have complied and paid the bill. We are awaiting a reply from Adani power."

Earlier, the state’s electricity regulator, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), asked Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) to refund consumers who had complained of a sudden rise in their power bills. The regulator has also set-up a two-member fact-finding committee to find out why the bills were inflated. The panel had observed that it was wrong of the power firm to issue bills based on average consumption.