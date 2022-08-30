Adani Electricity to commission Kharghar Vikhroli transmission system by June 2023, Kudus-Aarey Colony by 2025

Adani Electricity CEO Kapil Sharma |

Mumbaikars’ wait for additional power to cope with rising demand will be partially over as the transmission system for 400 kV Vikhroli receiving station from Kharghar and associated incoming transmission lines for strengthening of Mumbai Transmission System will be commissioned by June 2023 which will pave the way for the evacuation of additional 1,000 mw from outside the city. This project is being implemented by Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Limited, an arm of Adani Transmission.

In addition, the 80km +/-320 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between Kudus and Aarey Colony being built by Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra (AEMI) will be commissioned by 2025 which will help evacuate an additional 1,000 mw from outside to Mumbai. These two major transmission projects will help meet the 5,000 mw of power demand of Mumbai, said Adani Electricity MD Kandarp Patel. With the commissioning of these two projects, an additional 2,000 mw of power will be available for Mumbaikars.

Patel said that the company has received all the necessary clearances for the Kudus Aarey Colony transmission system as it has already been approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The development of these two transmission projects is expected to overcome Mumbai's transmission constraints which were experienced during the power outages in October 2020 and February 2022.

Kandarp said that the company’s capital expenditure in the last four years after taking over the transmission and distribution business from Reliance Infrastructure has been Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore annually and it will continue to do so for a couple of years for the system strengthening. ‘’The company’s market share has not changed during these four years,’’ he noted.

