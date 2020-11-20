Adani Electricity offers online services amidst inflated bills controversy

Amidst raging controversy over inflated bills during the lockdown, nearly 30 lakh consumers of Adani Electricity can now use digital options for various services like self-meter reading, receiving bills through an email, SMS, check the bills on its website or through the app. They also can make an online payment, apply for a new connection, carry out change in name on bill and use digital platform for many more other services. The company notes that the one click payment nature combined with user friendly interface provides an attractive alternative over physical payment option.

The company offers a host of virtual services including virtual payment gateways through aggregators such as Phone Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM app, and other digital modes. On the company’s website, they can make payment through Debit / Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, online VDS, RTGS / NEFT, RTGS / NEFT.

Consumers can pay their bills on the website, AEML App, through WhatsApp or through Kiosks.

The company has over 90 Kiosks across the city, where the consumers can make payment through cash, cheque, debit, or credit card, obtain duplicate bills and register complaints regarding power failure and other issues. It completes the new connection set up for businesses within a timeframe of 15 days and all the formalities are completed in a digital format only, through online submission of documents.

The company spokesperson said, “We are committed to creating innovative approaches in our operations and services that contribute to improving the quality of customer service.’’

Further, Adani Electricity proposes to launch the video calling facility, advanced payment kiosks and install over 7 lakh smart meters in the city. The company will go multilingual on its Voice BOT platforms of ALEXA and GOOGLE Assistant, where the consumers would be able to avail all the services at a single voice command. The company will soon roll out a smart metering solution for its consumers who would be able to monitor their consumption and reduce their bills over a period of time.