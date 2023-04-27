 Actress Chrisann Pereira, imprisoned in Sharjah in a drugs case, released from Sharjah jail
Actress Chrisann Pereira, imprisoned in Sharjah in a drugs case, released from Sharjah jail

The exact reason for the release is, however, not known.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Actress Chrisann Pereira |

Actress Chrisann Pereira, imprisoned in Sharjah in a drugs case, has been released. Her brother Kevin himself confirmed the release to an officer of Mumbai Crime Branch. The exact reason for the release is, however, not known.

Two persons, identified as Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bhobate alias Ravi, had sent Chrisann to Dubai to audition for an international web series. Shortly before Chrisann was about to board the flight from Mumbai, Paul and Bhobate gave her a trophy and told her to hand it over to the organiser.

Drugs stashed in trophy

Drugs were stashed in this trophy. When Chrisann reached Sharjah, she came to know that no audition was going to happen and the return ticket was a fake.

Realising she had been cheated she threw the trophy in a trash can and called her mother. It was Chrisann's mother who told her to take the trophy to Sharjah airport and tell the police how she had been entrapped.

Chrisann was framed to exact revenge

When Chrisann went to Sharjah airport at the behest of her mother, the police arrested her in the drugs case. Later, it came out that Paul and Bhobate had a grudge against the mother and had framed Chrisann to extract revenge.

