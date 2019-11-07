Actor’s WhatsApp hacked, lewd calls made to friends

Mumbai: An actor has complained to Mumbai Police that an unidentified person allegedly hacked his WhatsApp account and made obscene video calls from it to his friends and colleagues, a police official said on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint, the Goregaon police here registered an FIR on Tuesday against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Sanchay Goswami, who has worked in some films and television serials, told the police that someone gained unauthorised access to his WhatsApp account, which was then converted into a business account.

The hacker later started sending obscene messages and making video calls to his colleagues and friends, the official said.

The actor filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station. “We have registered the FIR and an investigation is underway,” the police official said.