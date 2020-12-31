Actor Vikrant's hacked social media account restored in 2 days

Actor Vikrant Massey's Instagram account was hacked on Monday, and was soon restored after a complaint was lodged at Cyber police station on December 30. The actor posted on Twitter that his account has been restored. He also thanked Mumbai Police and his managers for their support and cooperation.

According to sources, Massey had shared in a social media post that his Facebook and Instagram account has been compromised and urged people to refrain from sharing any details through suspicious DMs and click baiting any links. Subsequently, Massey had also approached Cyber Police station in Bandra Kurla Complex, wherein he spoke to the police officials and shared his ordeal.

On Wednesday, his Instagram account was hacked after he responded to a direct message on the app and soon the actor lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber Cell. Police helped Massey regain the access to his Instagram account, which was restored on Wednesday.