Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar’s help held for theft

Mumbai: Santacruz police have arrested a domestic help working for Marathi actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and his father Sharad for theft.

Police said that Amrut Solanki, who was a trusted help of the Pilgaonkars, had stolen an honorary relic received by Sachin and sold it to a scrap dealer in exchange for cash. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

According to police, Sachin had complained about the theft of his award at Santacruz police station. In his complaint, he had said that the award was stolen from his office in Juhu Apartments on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (W), when the renovation work was underway.

The award was reported missing on Thursday by Sachin’s wife Supriya, who alerted her husband. Sachin immediately asked his trusted aide, Amrut Solanki, who was faithful and worked for many years.

He said that since the award should be preserved from getting spoilt with dust, he had kept in a gunny bag, which was now missing. Sachin immediately alerted police, who began investigation and learnt that Solanki was involved in the theft.