Mumbai Crime: 36-year-old actor arrested for raping minor girl

36-year-old actor Praveen Wadkar was arrested by DN Nagar police for allegedly raping a minor girl. According to the police, the victim used to visit Wadkar at his home for taking dubbing classes.

It was then, the actor allegedly raped her on multiple occasions and threatened her of consequences if she disclosed it to anyone.

The incident came to light in the first week of July, at least six months after the alleged rape, when the survivor told her friend of her ordeal. Her friend then alerted victim's father. Following the victim’s complaint, the DN Nagar police registered an offence under the section 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act (POCSO), medical test were conducted which proved that the survivor was sexually abused.

"At the time of registration of offence, the accused was out of Mumbai, he was nabbed as soon as he arrived, " said Parmeshwar Ganme, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station.

According to the police, victim's father also works in film industry and previously worked with Wadkar. Wadkar, who does dubbing of Hindi films, started providing dubbing classes to victim at his residence. Wadkar then allegedly raped her couple of times and threatened her not to disclose the matter.