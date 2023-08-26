Activist Pradip Purandare Delivers Lecture on Water Distribution & Urbanisation in Palghar | representative pic/ File Photo

Palghar: The Navneetbhai Shah Parivartan Trust in Palghar organised a lecture featuring the renowned water management activist Pradip Purandare. The lecture focused on the subject of "Distribution of Water with Increasing Urbanisation." This event was held on August 26 to mark the fourth anniversary of former MLA Navneet Shah.

Balancing water usage

Pradip Purandare put forth the idea that water usage for irrigation, drinking purposes, and industrial use should harmoniously coexist, maintaining a balance of 75%, 15%, and 10% respectively. He emphasised that this balanced approach is crucial for ensuring the sustainability of water resources in the state.

Purandare highlighted that the irrigation sector's indifferent approach toward water usage has resulted in the encroachment of the water quota intended for drinking water and industrial usage sectors. He pointed out the inevitability of urbanization in the country and stressed the urgent need for policy-level structural changes.

He further noted that the distribution of water from reservoirs should consider both engineering and socio-economic factors. Purandare emphasized that efficient water use is essential to conserve water for future generations.

During his address, Pradip Purandare stressed the importance of implementing green technology in industries, conducting water audits, and utilizing treated wastewater to preserve groundwater. He also addressed local water-related challenges faced by the Palghar district.

