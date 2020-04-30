Activist moves NHRC on rise in lynching incidents across the country

Terming lynching a 'heinous' crime, an activist has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) highlighting the heinous assault on two sadhus and their driver in a Palghar village on April 16. The activist has urged the commission to seek data on the number of lynching incidents across the country.

Activist and advocate Aditya Mishra has moved the NHRC, highlighting the Palghar incident, in which two Sadhus travelling by car to Surat, and their driver, were killed by a mob of over 100 people, who had mistaken them for kidnappers.

In his plea, Mishra has claimed that these incidents are on the rise despite directives from the Supreme Court to the Parliament to enact a law to curb lynching and mob violence.

Notably, in July 2018, the apex court had, in a detailed order, issued a a slew of directions, including preventive, remedial and punitive steps to deal with the lynching offence.

"It is necessary to ascertain whether these directions of the apex court have been implemented by all the states of India. Mob lynching is a heinous crime wherein a person is killed on basis of suspicion, or due to vigilantism, which is a gravest violation of human rights," Mishra's plea reads.

The activist has accordingly urged the NHRC to seek a report from the chief secretaries or the governors of all the states and union territories as to what steps have been taken till date to curb mob lynching.

"It is high time we had a separate law to curb mob lynching and hence necessary report may also be sought from secretary of Union law ministry. Also, the NHRC must seek a report from all the states and Union Territories," Mishra has urged.