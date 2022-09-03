Active cases of COVID sees marginal drop in Navi Mumbai, tally stands at 743 | Representative Image

For the second consecutive day, less than 100 new cases of COVID were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic body saw a total of 69 new cases on September 2 and the tally of active cases is capped at 743.

The number of cases being reported dropped marginally after a rising trend of COVID cases was reported during August.

On Friday, 167 patients were discharged. At present, 468 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 2, the civic body conducted 2301 RT PCR tests and 2738 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,01,374 RT PCR and 23,32 957 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.