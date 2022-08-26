Active cases of COVID remain above 800 in Navi Mumbai (Representative Photo) | Médecins Sans Frontières

The number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) remains above 800 even after 190 patients were discharged on August 25.

For the last one week, more than 100 cases have been reported in the city.

A total of 153 new cases of COVID were reported on August 25, taking the total number of active cases to 831. There is a rising trend of COVID cases during August so far.

At present, 617 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city. On August 25, a total of 192 patients got discharged.

On August 25, the civic body conducted 2395 RT PCR tests and 2739 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,86,951 RT PCR and 23,16,073 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.