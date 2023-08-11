 Action To Be Taken Against 5 Shiv Sena MPs For Boycotting PM's Speech In Lok Sabha
Action To Be Taken Against 5 Shiv Sena MPs For Boycotting PM's Speech In Lok Sabha

He underscored that the party continues to function as a unified entity in the Lok Sabha. As such, the whip circulated by Bhavana Gavali holds sway over the party members.

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Five Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) affiliated with the Shiv Sena are poised to face consequences for disregarding the party's official directive during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech, as announced by Rahul Shewale.

Rahul Shewale, representing Mumbai as an MP, disclosed, "The party had issued a whip for voting in favor of the union government. However, five MPs were absent when the call for a voice vote was made. Consequently, appropriate measures will be taken against them."

Shewale affirmed that deliberations would be held with legal experts and formal notices would be dispatched to the concerned MPs on Monday.

Following the party's division last year, the five MPs who opted to align with the Uddhav Thackeray faction were Arvind Sawant, Vinayak Raut, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Omraje Nimbalkar, and Sanjay Jadhav.

