Latest coronavirus update: Strict action sought against those who sell masks at high prices

Mumbai: Amid allegations of hoarding and black marketing of N95 masks, the All Food and Drug Licence Holder Foundation (AFDLHF) has demanded strict action against manufacturers of the masks and said distribution should be done under the jurisdiction of the state government.

This comes after social activist Anjali Damania raised the issue of illegal sale of masks at exorbitant rates in the market. However, civic officials have said, PPE kits, N95 and surgical masks and face shields now cost 30 per cent less.

Damania said there are just two companies in Mumbai producing N-95 or equivalent masks - Venus Safety and Health Private Limited (in the Taloja industrial area) and Magnum Health and Safety Pvt Ltd (near Palghar).

"Both claim the Central government has taken over production and have refused to entertain our purchase requests," she said. “Earlier, we had managed to get one order each accepted by Venus and Magnum.