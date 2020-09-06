Thane: Action against D-Mart for violating norms of social distancing amid pandemic

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along with local police initiated action against D-Mart store in Kolshet-Dhokali area of Thane on Saturday for violating norms of social distancing amid pandemic. The store was found operating through its back entrance even after it was sealed by TMC on Friday.

"Though the store was sealed by TMC on Friday, a group of media persons in Thane noticed that it was operating from its back entrance. They captured the visuals which shows the employees were working violating the norms of social distancing. However, the in-charge of the D-Mart store opposed the media persons and grabbed the mobile phone of one of them while he was capturing the visuals," said a police official.

"The media persons highlighted the issue to concerned TMC officials and Kapurbawdi police station, who reached the spot. Two of the employees who grabbed the mobile phone was taken into police custody for further investigation," informed the police official.

On Friday evening, the same store was sealed by TMC, after noticing customers are allowed without following any precautions or social distancing.

"The store was sealed on Friday, after spotting over 250 customers present and violating social distancing guidelines. The store manager was allowed to station the security guard at the store to keep a check on the electronic storages in order to avoid any untoward incidents like short-circuits. However, the next day, taking the disadvantage of the same, the team of 15-20 employees were spotted operating the store from their back entrance. Action against the store manager has been taken following the police case," said Anuradha Babar, assistant Municipal Commissioner of TMC.

After the TMC's action, the store was again sealed on Saturday.

"A case has been registered against the two employees of the store under the sections 188 and 279 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," said Sanjay Nimbalkar, police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station, Thane.