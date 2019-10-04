Act of generosity: Meet the MBA couple who sells snacks to support their maid

Many people do some extra work in their spare time outside their regular office hours to earn extra money for some perks. But this MBA graduate couple has been selling snacks outside Kandivali station for a reason that is melting hearts of many.

Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband both are MBA graduates and have decent jobs. But, they set up a stall outside Kandivali station at 4 o’clock in the morning and sell snacks such as poha, upma, paratha and idli. They sell the snacks until 10 o’clock and then go to their respective jobs.

On the morning of Gandhi Jayanti, Deepali Bhatia was searching for some food to fill her stomach and stumbled upon the stall. When she inquired why they are selling snacks despite having decent jobs. They told her that they do it because they want to help their 55-year-old maid whose husband had been paralysed. The maid prepares the snacks and the couple sells them to accumulate money for financial assistance to the maid.

Bhatia got so inspired that she took to Facebook and wrote a post about her experience. The couple’s act of generosity attracted numerous eyeballs and received many appreciations on social media.