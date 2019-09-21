Accused of first triple talaq case in Mumbai gets pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: A 39-year-old man, said to be the first person in the city to face a case under the law penalizing triple talaq, has been granted pre-arrest bail by a court here.

A case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, passed by Parliament in July, was registered by Nagpada police against Sayyed Anwar Ali last month.

His wife, a dietitian by profession, alleged in her complaint that Sayyed divorced her through instant triple talaq in 2018.

According to the police, it was the first case to be registered under the new law in the city. Pronouncing instant triple talaq can attract imprisonment of up to three years for a Muslim husband.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Sayyed claimed that it was a divorce by mutual consent. "It was mutual consent divorce over three different sittings in the presence of families of both the parties," his lawyer Arif Siddiqui said.

He also produced in the court documents establishing that it was a consensual separation, the lawyer said. Sessions judge M A Baraliya granted Sayyed pre-arrest bail on Friday, advocate Siddiqui added.