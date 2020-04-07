Accused in Elgar Parishad case booked for sharing communal post

The MRA Marg police has booked activist, Harshali Potdar, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case after she allegedly shared a communal post on her Facebook account. Potdar was booked after the Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray has warned of a stern action against those for creating communal disharmony.

According to the police, during the monitoring of social media for any objectionable posts, they came across a post of one Mohsin A Shaikh which was shared by Potdar on her Facebook wall.

The post states that, the government is pinning the spread of Coronavirus on to the Muslim community, holding them responsible for the spread of coronavirus. In retaliation to this blame, the Muslim community should now target Bhramhins. The post which was later removed from her wall could create a communal unrest in the society, said an police officer from MRA Marg police station.

While confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sangramsingh Nishandar said, "We have booked her under the IPC senction of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion (153-A)".

Though an offence was registered against her however no efforts have been maid to arrest her or to reach out her for statemant as all the police force is busy in bandobast duties across the city amid lockdown.

When contact Potdar about the offence she said, "I am unaware of any such offence registered against me and no police officer has tried to contact me, however when asked about the post she said that, I share many posts daily".

Recently the CM has warned of a strick action following the communally charged hatred videos and audio messages doing rounds on the social media.