Accused in cheating case held from UP

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man booked in a cheating case, who managed to escape from the Mumbai police's custody around two weeks ago, has been apprehended from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accused, Abhishek Tiwari, was nabbed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, late on Sunday night, a police official said. A cheating case was registered against him in January this year, but he was untraceable since then.

However, two weeks ago, the 35-year-old was nabbed by the suburban Vakola police from the Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, he said. He was being taken to the Vakola police station when he gave police the slip the same day, the official said.

The police conducted multiple raids in his search and eventually tracked him down to Sultanpur, he said.