Accused in Bulandshahr inspector murder case honoured by BJP leader

Lucknow: Shikhar Agarwal, former chief of the local BJP youth wing and accused of masterminding the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr roits in 2018, was allegedly seen sharing stage with Bulandshahr BJP chief recently.

Photographs of BJP leader Anil Sisodia handing over a certificate of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojna Jagrukta Abhiyan’ to Shikhar Agarwal on July 14 have gone viral on social media.

“The organisation has nothing to do with the BJP. I was only invited as a chief guest. I realised now that the person was someone called Shikhar Agarwal,” Sisodia later claimed.

In August 2019, seven of the 33 men accused of inciting violence and rioting in the case, including Shikhar Agarwal, were granted bail.

“Making allegations is one thing, proving a case is different. I have never done anything wrong in my life,” Shikhar Agarwal said in a statement later.

Subodh Singh’s wife told the media, “It seems that our government is hell bent on supporting and encouraging criminals.”

By late evening, president of Bulandshahr wing of “Pradhanmantri Jankalyankari Yojna Jagrookta Abhiyan”, Priyatam Kumar (Prem) released a statement claiming, “Though the respectable journalists, we came to know that Shikhar Agrawal is an accused in the mob violence case. We are removing him from the general secretary post from immediate effect. This organization has nothing to do with him now.”

He further claimed that Sisodia had attended the event as chief guest. This organization has no relation with the BJP.”