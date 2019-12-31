Accused in Bhima Koregaon Milind Ekbote declares nationality as Hindu

Mumbai: In a shocking revelation, Milind Ekbote, one of the key accused in the violence happened at Bheema Koregao two years ago, has declared his nationality as Hindu and not Indian. Also, the trust headed by Ekbote was granted registration by the charity commissioner in 1996 though all members of this trust declared their nationality as Hindu. The registration number of this trust is 11086/1996. In 1996, BJP along with Shiv Sena was ruling the state and Ekbote is considered close to RSS and BJP.

This revelation came on the backdrop of Modi government's move to link nationality with religion.

Thousands of Ambedkarites will pay homage to brave Dalit soldiers at Bheema Koregaon and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Wadhu on January 1.

Ekbote and his supporters have founded 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Kruti Samiti' and registered it with Charity Commissioner office at Pune in 1996. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was cremated at Wadhu village in Pune district. This committee headed by Ekbote along with Wadhu village Grampanchayat were jointly entrusted to upkeep the memorial.

Hindu Rashtra of Ekbote

"Ekbote and his associates are working to create anti-Constitutional Hindu Rashtra. But our secular Constitution recognise our nationality as Indian and not as Hindu. India is not Hindu Rashtra. Then how Ekbote declare his nationality as Hindu and how government officials recognised this?," asks Advocate Kishor Channe, who is representing Dalit community before Justice(retired) J N Patel who is inquiring into the violence against dalits on January 2018. Ekbote and Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide are key accused in this violence.

" Since this trust headed by Ekbote was registered against the principles of Constitution and with false information, it should be deregistered immediately. The Mahar Watan land given to them should be immediately taken back by the government," Adv. Channe demanded.

68 Guntha Land with Ekbote Trust

Chhatrapati Sambhaji memorial stands on 68 guntha Mahar Watan Land. This land was allotted to "Shreemant Chhatrapati Sambhaji Smarak Mandal" in Pune on February 1947 by then Pune Collector. But this land is now controlled by Ekbote-led trust.

What is Bheema Koregao issue

Every years thousands of Dalits assemble at Koregaon to mark the victory of regiment consisting mainly of Mahar (dalits) over Peshwa. This victory is seen as Dalits victory over Peshwas which were Brahmins. On January 1, 2018, dalits and Ambedkarites thronged in large number to mark

the 200th year of victory in the Battle. The gathering consisted largely of dalits and stone pelting by anti-social elements on this gathering resulted in death of 28-year old Rahul Patangale. The aftermath consisted of various protests across India resulting in one death, 30 policemen being injured as well as over 300 people being detained. Bhide and Ekbote were allegedly behind this attack on Dalits.