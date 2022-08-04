e-Paper Get App

Accused held for pushing, molesting woman at Thane railway station

Accused Pratik Burav (28), purposely pushed the victim putting his hands on her chest, after which he started grinning.

Sherine RajUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A 34-year-old lady commuter was allegedly molested at Thane railway station on Wednesday by another commuter who began grinning after pushing her inappropriately by putting his hands on her chest.

Following the incident, the accused was beaten by the victim and other commuters before he was dragged to the police. Further, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused.

The police said that the incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, when the victim, who was from Dombivli, had come to Thane to visit her father. While going back home, she was about to board the train for Thane from platform number two when suddenly another commuter, identified as Pratik Burav (28), purposely pushed the victim putting his hands on her chest, after which he started grinning.

"The victim was shocked and began beating the accused which alerted nearby commuters who then gathered, held the accused and dragged him to the Thane railway police," said Senior police inspector, Thane GRP, Pandharinath Kande.

"The accused has been booked under section 354 (Assault or use of criminal force towards woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and further investigation is going on," the officer said.

The GRP had last week, arrested four men in four different molestation cases from different railway stations in the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla, and Mumbai Central. Three girls in these cases were minors.

Read Also
Western Railway’s Mumbai Division commissions 3 Lifts & 2 Escalators In July 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiAccused held for pushing, molesting woman at Thane railway station

RECENT STORIES

Highly potent North Korean malware under scanner of Indian cyber law enforcement agencies

Highly potent North Korean malware under scanner of Indian cyber law enforcement agencies

Mumbai's 'Breaking Bad' drug bust: Police seize more than 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 cr from...

Mumbai's 'Breaking Bad' drug bust: Police seize more than 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 cr from...

Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Gujarat: More than 1,800 cows dead, 70,000 hit by lumpy skin disease, milk output hit

Gujarat: More than 1,800 cows dead, 70,000 hit by lumpy skin disease, milk output hit

Thane: Former housing minister Jitendra Awhad demands FIR against developer after lift free falls in...

Thane: Former housing minister Jitendra Awhad demands FIR against developer after lift free falls in...