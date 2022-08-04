Accused held for pushing, molesting woman at Thane railway station

Photo: Representative Image

A 34-year-old lady commuter was allegedly molested at Thane railway station on Wednesday by another commuter who began grinning after pushing her inappropriately by putting his hands on her chest.

Following the incident, the accused was beaten by the victim and other commuters before he was dragged to the police. Further, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused.

The police said that the incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, when the victim, who was from Dombivli, had come to Thane to visit her father. While going back home, she was about to board the train for Thane from platform number two when suddenly another commuter, identified as Pratik Burav (28), purposely pushed the victim putting his hands on her chest, after which he started grinning.

"The victim was shocked and began beating the accused which alerted nearby commuters who then gathered, held the accused and dragged him to the Thane railway police," said Senior police inspector, Thane GRP, Pandharinath Kande.

"The accused has been booked under section 354 (Assault or use of criminal force towards woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and further investigation is going on," the officer said.

The GRP had last week, arrested four men in four different molestation cases from different railway stations in the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla, and Mumbai Central. Three girls in these cases were minors.