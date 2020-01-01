Accused arrested 11 years after jumping from third floor of court

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police arrested a history-sheeter accused who had escaped from the police custody by jumping from the third floor of the Mazgaon court 11 years ago. The accused, Yusuf Moosa Rasool Sayyed (35), alias Tof aka Samir, was arrested on Tuesday from Mumbra where he was staying with false identity.

According to the police, Sayyad was convicted in a robbery case registered at Andheri police station and sentenced to five years of imprisonment. However, he was taken to Mazgoon court on July 13, 2008 16 months before his sentenced was to get over. He escaped from the police party by jumping from the court premises' third floor. Since then, he had been at large.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Sayyad when he attacked a man in Shivaji Nagar in February. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Shivaji Nagar police arrested Sayyad from Mumbra.

According to the police, Sayyad is a history-sheeter with cases of attempt to murder, robberies and other offences registered against him at Shivaji Nagar, Andheri, DN Nagar, Kala chowkie and Byculla police stations. He was also convicted in a robbery case registered at Andheri police station and sent to five years of imprisonment.