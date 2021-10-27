Accuracy of a robotic hip gives new life to 47-yr-old

City doctors have successfully performed a complex hip and bilateral knee replacement surgery and gave a new lease of life to a 47-year-old woman suffering from severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) for the past 20 years, of which she was completely bedridden for three years.

Sunanda Chavan from Aurangabad was afflicted with RA even as she was in her twenties. Stiff joints and restricted mobility affected her daily life. She tried all forms of medical treatment, including ayurvedic medicine and homeopathy in the hope to cure her arthritis. She even visited roadside quacks out of frustration. However, nothing helped and her condition kept worsening over the years, finally making her bedridden since 2018.

Robotic joint replacement surgeon at Lokmanya Hospital in Pune, Dr Narendra Vaidya said a delay in proper treatment and later use of multiple steroids affected her left hip and both knee joints. As a result, she could barely walk or stand for a few minutes.

In RA, the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the joint lining, making them painful, unstable and deformed. Chavan was advised hip replacement surgery and bilateral knee replacement surgery as the last alternative.

Dr Vaidya said in patients who lose bone content, accuracy is very important while making sure the limb of the replaced hip matches the length of the other leg. Hence use of robotic-assisted surgery is five times better at matching leg length compared with conventional surgery. “It was decided to perform left hip and knee replacement, and right knee replacement surgery after four days,” he said.

Dr Vaidya further explained this type of arthritis tends to affect younger people and is more common in women (three times more) than in men. It typically affects the small finger joints, wrists, hips, knees, and toes. All joints of the body, however, are potential targets. Along with swelling and pain of joints, stiffness in the joints and surrounding muscles lasts for several hours after getting up in the morning. Sometimes the disease involves other organs, causing damage to the heart, lungs, eyes, skin, and nerves.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:21 AM IST