Accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway drop by 21% in 2023 thanks to road safety measures

In a commendable achievement for road safety, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has witnessed a significant reduction in accidents and fatalities, thanks to a combination of improved infrastructure and stringent enforcement measures. According to data released by the state transport department, the number of accidents on the Expressway has dropped by 21% in the first four months of the current year compared to the same period in 2022.

74 accidents reported so far in 2023

The statistics reveal that during January to April of this year, a total of 74 accidents were reported, down from the 94 accidents recorded during the corresponding months in 2022. Moreover, fatalities on the Expressway have also seen a decline of 10%, with the number of deaths falling from 61 in 2022 to 55 in the current year.

24x7 mass drive behind decline in cases

Dr. Ravinder Singal, ADGP of Highway Traffic in Maharashtra, highlighted the positive impact of the authorities' efforts, stating that the decrease in road accident deaths extended beyond the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and encompassed the entire state of Maharashtra. Singal credited the success to the initiation of a 24x7 mass drive on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, with dedicated personnel cracking down on traffic violators since December 2022.

Road safety awareness among youth important

"The collaborative efforts of the authorities, NGOs, and various stakeholders have played a crucial role in achieving this notable progress in road safety," added Singal. He further emphasised that the focus in the future would be to create massive awareness among the youth, as their involvement in accidents has been a matter of concern. Plans are underway to launch extensive awareness campaigns in colleges and schools on a large scale.

RTO's seven-point action plan

"To achieve these results, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and police authorities devised a comprehensive seven-point action plan. The first target was over-speeding, with offenders being taken to toll booths equipped with counselling cabins and teams. At these booths, the violators were required to watch an awareness film emphasizing the dangers of speeding" said an official of state transport department.

"In an effort to control fatalities, 30 staff members from RTO offices in Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad were assigned to 12 squads. NGOs, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, and various road safety organizations also lent their support to this initiative" added officials.

Dedicated squad stationed between Lonavala-Khalapur toll naka

"The authorities identified a critical area on the highway between Lonavala and the Khalapur toll naka, where drivers tended to switch off their engines and allow their vehicles to glide due to the falling gradient. To address this hazardous practice, a dedicated squad was stationed at this point to advise motorists against engaging in such behaviour" further added officials.

Wearing seat belt also saving lives

"In addition to tackling over-speeding, the campaign also focused on promoting seat belt usage. RTO teams conducted counselling sessions to raise awareness among motorists, particularly noting the tendency of the person sitting next to the driver to neglect wearing a seat belt. The enforcement teams also cracked down on lane discipline violations, excess passengers and illegal parking. Banners and placards emphasizing road safety were prominently displayed throughout the Expressway " said a senior officer of state transport department.