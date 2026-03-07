'Absolute Disgrace': Devendra Fadnavis Criticises Mamata Banerjee Govt After President Murmu Flags Protocol Lapses In WB

Left:Devendra Fadnavis Right: Mamata Banerjee |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed Mamata Banerjee’s government hours after Droupadi Murmu publicly expressed displeasure against the West Bengal government for changing the venue of the International Santhal Conference.

Taking to X, Fadnavis said, "The conduct of Mamata Banerjee’s State Government towards the Hon. President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji is strongly condemnable, and extremely shameful."

"The Hon President is the highest constitutional authority of our Nation and such blatant disrespect reflects the arrogance and dangerous political culture that Mamata Banerjee promotes. Insulting the President is an insult to the Constitution and to every citizen of India. Absolute disgrace!" he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and termed the developments "shameful and unprecedented."

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened."

"The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," he added.

He further said, "The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President."

"It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government. The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC," PM Modi said on X.

Speaking during her visit to Siliguri, the President also pointed to lapses in protocol and preparations, highlighting that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any of her ministers received her during the visit.

She also clarified that she held no grudges against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom she referred to as her “sister.”