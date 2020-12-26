About 35,000 cops deployed on city roads for vigil on New Year Eve

Come this New Year’s Eve, Mumbai will be guarded like a fortress with over 35,000 police personnel guarding the city to ensure no untoward incident occurs and to maintain law and order in the city, said a senior police official.

In the light of the night curfew imposed in the city, restricting movement of five or more persons or a gathering between 11 pm and 6 am, police said that the existing nakabandis will be manned by the entire police force, along with additional force pooled in from the Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) among others.

Mumbaikars can enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations till 11 pm as after that the parties, hotels and other recreational establishments will shut, adhering to the night curfew, said Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order).

People found flouting the rules or violating the prohibitory orders will be facing strict action, added Patil. Hotels, restaurants and other recreational establishments have been asked to shut down at 11 pm sharp and action will be taken against owners who violate the norm, said an official.

Adequate police security will be deployed along with the QRT, BDDS and anti-eve teasing squad, a drive conducted by the traffic police amid the night curfew bandobasts underway across the city.

Meanwhile, police have not permitted parties on boats and terraces. Police said they would look out for drunken driving and penalise anyone carrying alcohol without permit. People are expected to gather at Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai and Madh Island areas in small groups of less than four persons from evening onwards despite these restrictions. But the police will not allow crowding at these places, police said.

Mumbaikars, however, can travel in cars, on motorcycles and get out during the night curfew hours, but not in an assembly of more than five people. Clarifying the confusion over restrictions during the night curfew, Patil had said, "The curfew is for your safety and health and restrictions are only on the gathering of five or more persons from 11 pm to 6 am. All business activities of night shifts will be allowed except the establishments used for entertainment or recreational activities. All essential services are allowed. People can travel on 2 and 4 wheelers (not more than 4 persons in one 4 wheeler).”