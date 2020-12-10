About 2.6 lakh Maharashtra govt employees in healthcare to get first shot of vaccine

Chief Secretary led state-level steering committee meeting for the coronavirus vaccination held a maiden meeting on Wednesday and decided that around 2.6 lakh government employees in the healthcare sector including doctors and nurses will get the coronavirus vaccine in the first round of inoculation in Maharashtra. The vaccination team will consist of five members.

The committee has said health workers from government and private hospitals, salaried workers, and employees from the Integrated Child Development Project will get the first shot of the vaccine. Health workers are classified into nine groups for vaccination.

The second group includes frontline workers, including disaster management volunteers from state and central police, armed action forces, home guards, civil security agencies, and municipal employees. The third group includes people over the age of 50 and those with other disorders.

As many as 16,245 employees and 90,000 beneficiaries have been registered on the government's Co-vin portal," the senior health department official said.

The officer said there are cold storages available across the state comprising one at the state level, nine at the divisional level, 34 at the district level, 27 at the municipal corporation level, and 3,135 cold chain centres are available.

The government has put in place coordination mechanisms at various levels for vaccination. After the state level steering committee, there is a state action force, state control room, district action force at the district level, district control room, taluka action force at taluka level, and taluka control room. The state government has made preparations for vaccination and so far data of 99 percent health workers in government health institutions has been completed. In addition, the data of the staff in the private health institution is 78 percent complete.

"The vaccination will take place on the lines of the Election Commission's system. A list of the people who will get vaccinated in the first round will be prepared. The selected persons will have to produce identification cards before undergoing vaccination," the officer said. Booths will be set up for vaccination; hospital and health department employees will get vaccine doses at booths set up in Primary Health Centres (PHCs).